TMKOC, 31st January 2022, Written Update: Bagha fails to relay a message

In today's episode, the men of the society gather at the soda shop and discuss who should leave the society. Sodhi discusses Popatlal's marriage proposal and his rejection. Popatlal wants that in the future, all of the men in Gokuldham society, except him, stay single. The men say that they will complain about him to their wives. Popatlal says he was just joking. Bagha calls Jethalal to tell him something but cuts the call when the needle hurts him. Jethalal waits for Bagha's call. Bhide reminds him not to forget to give him the cheque.

Taarak talks to Anjali about Jethalal's horoscope and tells her all that happened in the morning. He hopes that Bagha doesn't call Jethalal to inform him about any problem, as this would trouble Jethalal and he would call him.

Bagha calls Jethalal and informs him that he went to the doctor as he got hurt. Bagha tells him all the unnecessary information and tells him that they failed to read their work emails today. Bagha fails to relay the message as his phone gets switched off, which makes Jethalal lose his mind. Jethalal is unable to sleep, thinking of the mail. Bagha charges his phone and decides to call Jethalal in the morning. When Jethalal calls him, he answers the call and sleeps. Jethalal decides to go to Bagha. In between, he meets Bapuji and tells him the whole situation. Bapuji asks him not to go now and wait for tomorrow.

Jethalal and Bapuji talk about the water jug. Bapuji sings a lory to Jethalal to make him sleep. The next morning, Jethalal checks his phone and gets angry at Bagha.

