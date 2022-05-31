TMKOC, 31st May 2022, Written Update: Popatlal reunites Prateeksha and Paresh

In today’s episode, Bapuji tells Prateeksha and Paresh that marriage is between two families and not just the two of them. He makes them understand the importance of a relationship. Mr. Singh tells Bapuji that helped them realize their mistakes and says that they just wanted to see their son-in-law and daughter happy. He apologises to Paresh and asks him to forgive him. Paresh asks him not to apologise saying it’s his fault as he was blind to not see his love. He further says that he let Prateeksha go because of his ego and pride. Prateeksha apologises for hurting his self-esteem.

They both thank Popatlal for reuniting them and thanks him for being so selfless. Popatlal tells that he feels happy to unite them. Prateeksha tells him that he brought colours into their life and relationship. Bapuji tells Prateeksha to not let any misunderstandings come in between their relationship and asks her to talk it out. Popatlal says that they’re getting late and asks the ladies to give the shagun on behalf of Paresh. Everyone dances and enjoys the ritual. Popatlal gets emotional seeing Paresh and Prateeksha happy. Jethalal hugs him.

Later in the evening, Bheede and Madhavi talk about Popatlal’s selflessness. Babita tells Popatlal could’ve gotten married to Iyer if he wanted to, but he thought of Paresh first. Iyer tells that he has a good heart. Sodhi and Roshan say that Popatlal is a real hero. Komal and Haathi salute Popatlal’s kindness. Jethalal asks Bapuji when will Popatlal get married. Bapuji tells he will get married soon. Tapu Sena pray that Popatlal gets married soon.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: TMKOC, 30th May 2022, Written Update: Popatlal narrates Prateeksha & Paresh’s story