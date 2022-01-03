TMKOC, 3rd January 2022, Written Update: Taarak found in the cemetery

In today's episode, when Iyer and Babita ask Madhvi and Bhide to join them for ice cream, Bhide informs them that Taarak hasn't returned home yet. Anjali and Baagha come downstairs and tell them that Taarak is not even in Jethalal's house. Haathi and Komal also get to know about the situation. Iyer, Bhide, and Haathi say to Anjali that they received a call from Taarak about being frustrated about the diet plan. Sodhi and Roshan arrive and say that Taarak might be at a party. Anjali gets worried and cries. Popatlal also gets to know the situation.

All the members of Gokuldham society put their heads together to find Taarak. Sodhi and other men go to find Taarak in nearby restaurants. Champaklal asks Anjali if Taarak has returned and suggests complaining at a police station. Tapu advises waiting for a while. Mahila Mandal asks Anjali not to worry. Iyer mistakes another drunkard person as Taarak, and the person shares his worries with the men of Gokuldham society.

Iyer spots Taarak in the auto and they decide to follow him. Taarak arrives late at night in a rickshaw. Anjali is shocked to see Taarak's state. Taarak is in a state of shock. When the society members ask the auto driver what has happened to Taarak, the auto driver says that he has bought Taarak from the old cemetery. Everyone is shocked. When the auto driver asks them to pay his fare, Bhide asks Taarak if he has changed. Taarak glances at him strangely. Popatlal argues with the auto driver about the fare.

Everyone gets scared when Taarak glares at them and they think of how Taarak has reached the cemetery. Tapu and Goli share the stories they read about the cemetery. Anjali asks Taarak how he fell in the cemetery. Taarak answers that he doesn't remember anything.

Stay tuned to find out what happens next.

Also Read: TMKOC, 30 December 2021, Written Update: Taarak learns about the truth