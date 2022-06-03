TMKOC, 3rd June 2022, Written Update: Jethalal hears rumours about his shop

In today’s episode, Jethalal prays to the God Sun and seeks his blessings. He thanks the Sun for killing the Covid-19 virus and tells that he’s thankful the cases have reduced and prays everyone stays happy. He goes inside and sees Bapuji walking back and forth restlessly. He wonders what happened and asks Bapuji what’s wrong and he replies to him that the newspaper wasn’t delivered to their house today and his morning routine always consists of reading the newspaper so he’s feeling restless.

Jethalal calls Raju and asks why wasn’t the paper delivered. Raju tells him that tea got spilled on the newspaper bundles. Jethalal informs Bapuji about the same. Then, Jethalal meets Bheede downstairs and they greet each other and he leaves. Jethalal sees Babita and goes to call her name but he gets a phone call from an unknown number so he cuts the call. He goes and starts talking to Babita and gets the call again and he disconnects. They both continue talking and he gets another call and he disconnects. Babita tells he should pick up as it might be important. Bapuji comes to the balcony and yells at Jethalal and questions him why didn’t he pick up Bhaaga’s phone.

Jethalal calls Bhaaga who informs him that Raveena from one of the production companies is trying to contact him. Jethalal calls Raveena and she tells him that she heard rumours of him planning to sell Gada electronics. He gets shocked and asks who told her. He tells Chiman told. He calls Chiman and asks him it’s too spreading fake rumours. Chiman tells that he saw his shop closed for months and thought that. Jethalal tells that he operates from the godown since his shop is being repaired. Chiman apologizes.

