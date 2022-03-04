TMKOC, 3rd March 2022, Written Update: Popatlal asks Bhide to resign from his post of Secretary

In today’s episode, Tapu Sena takes Pompom and starts walking. Taarak and Anjali come and ask them where are they going. Tapu Sena immediately hides the Pompom behind and says they're going to find the cat. Anjali requests them to find it quickly. Goli and Gogi walk backward and Taarak asks them why they're walking backward. Goli says they want to be unique so they'll walk differently. Taarak asks them what are they hiding. Tapu Sena panics and tells him nothing. He asks Goli to show his hands and Goli quickly handover the Pompom to Tapu secretly and shows his empty hands to Taarak.

Tapu Sena goes to the clubhouse and wonders what to do with Pompom as if the society members get to know they won't like it. Popatlal fumes with anger and comes down and yells at everyone to come to the compound. Everyone comes out and asks him why is he shouting. He says he will leave the apartment if they won't attend his meeting and asks Bhide to officially announce one. They conduct the meeting and Popatlal gives a letter to Bhide and asks him to read it. Bhide reads the letter which says he is retiring as the Secretary. Everyone gets shocked and Madhavi asks why is he retiring and Bhide tells he didn't write it. Popatlal says he wrote it as Bhide doesn't deserve to be the secretary.

Everyone wonders why as Bhide didn't do anything wrong. Popatlal tells everyone that he lost another chance at marriage because of the cat and tells Bhide didn't take the necessary steps to get rid of the cat and hence he should be removed from the post. Sodhi asks him why is he angry for such a small thing. Popatlal fumes with anger and tells it's not a small thing for him and everyone starts arguing and Tapu Sena panics.

