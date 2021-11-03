TMKOC, 3rd November 2021, Written Update: Gokuldham's women help the needy

Gokuldham's women help the needy
TMKOC, 3rd November 2021, Written Update: Gokuldham's women help the needy (Pic Credits: YouTube)
In today's episode, the vendors are arrested by the cops. Madhvi and Roshan question the police officer about why the poor, innocent sellers are being arrested. The officer advises them not to get involved and asks them to leave. Anjali claims that as Indian citizens, they will not leave without knowing why they are being arrested. Roshan and Anjali try to convince the cops to leave the merchants free. The police explain their reason for raiding the roadside hawkers. The merchants are taken away by the cops.

The seller arrives to return Madhvi's money, which she had left with him while everyone was running out in the mob. When the ladies of Gokuldham see the plight of sorrowful sellers, they become disheartened. Mahila Mandal, who is upset about the situation, devises a solution that benefits all sides. Madhvi proposes that sellers sell their wares through the Gokuldham society. They gather the vendors and discuss the possibility of selling their wares in their community, and the ladies agree to publish and advertise their items as well. The traders express their gratitude to the Gokuldham women. As the women are overjoyed, they decide to have a Pani-Puri celebration.

The sellers plan to travel to the Gokuldham community right away to see how vast it is and to sell their wares there. Despite being urged to arrive the following day, the sellers set out for the Gokuldham community.

Sonu prepares tea for Bhide. Vendors enter society. Abdul comes to Bhide and informs him that someone has entered society with three tempos. Everyone asks Bhide who they are; Bhide gets confused.The traders don't respond to Bhide and are too busy putting down their goods. Bhide attempts to stop them.

