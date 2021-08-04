TMKOC, 4 August 2021, Written Update: Madhvi's suspect for Bhide & alcohol

This episode begins with Bhide dancing and singing an iconic song that was performed by the late Shri Dilip Kumar. It later transcended into them partying, where everyone sang and danced to the legendary actor's songs. From BapuJi to Jethaalal, everyone had a great time and celebrated the legacy of Dilip Kumar. BapuJi also gave tribute to the actor's wife Saira Banu and appreciated her sacrifice. Taarak adds that Dilip Kumar was great with language and spoke around 10 languages.

With this, BapuJi takes a leave from the meet while the rest of them continue and chat. Suddenly, Taarak gets a call from his boss which he was hesitant to pick up. He thought that his boss will overburden with work but, to his surprise, his boss had called him to congratulate him on Dilip Kumar’s article and appreciated his efforts. He also informed Taarak about how much he admires Dilip Kumar and sings a song to pay him a tribute. After this song, everyone appreciates Taarak’s boss and his singing skills. Taarak’s boss constantly pulls Taarak’s leg and puts him in a tight spot and at last, asks him to come to the office tomorrow onwards and finish all the task that has been pilled up in his absence.

Madhvi suspects that Bhide has been drinking with his friends and tries to smell alcohol off him but he informs her that he was at Anjali's house and even BapuJi was present.

This episode ends with Madhvi and Bhide and Taarak and Anjali singing Dilip Kumar's song.

