TMKOC, 4 February 2022, Written Update: Jethalal gets the deal

In today's episode, as Subhu leaves, Bagha apologizes to Jethalal for advising him to pay the commission. He says that he forgot his principles for the happiness of getting a huge deal. Jethalal says his dad says everything happens according to destiny, so he is not sad. Subhu returns and reveals his identity. He says he is not the manager of wow resort but the CEO Surendra Tuli. Bagha realizes that Surendra was taking a test. Surendra says he was observing what kind of a business Jethalal is. He met with two dealers before, but they agreed to give a 10% commission, so he refused to deal with them, but Jethalal's principles have impressed him. He finalizes the deal with Jethalal and drinks coffee.

Later, Jethalal calls his father to thank him for teaching sound principles and informs him that the deal has been finalized. His father wishes him luck. Jethalal further calls Taarak and Sodhi to share the good news. Sodhi tells Taarak to host the party in the evening at his godown. Sodhi calls Taarak to inform the good news but learns that Jethalal has already told him. Sodhi holds a conference call between Iyer, Hansraj Hathi, Popatlal, and Bhide to announce the venue and timing of the party. They finalize to meet at 6 in the evening at godown.

In the evening, Bhide thinks of excuses to leave for the party. He says to Madhvi that he is going to collect money from a customer. Hansraj Hathi tells his wife that he will see a doctor while Iyer says to Babita that he is going to meet a friend. Babita insists on going with him because she needs to buy some sportswear from a mall nearby his friend's house. Popatlal thinks if he had a wife, he would also have to make excuses. Taarak leaves early from his office to join the party. Finally, the Gokuldham’s Purush Mandal went for the celebration.

