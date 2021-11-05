TMKOC, 4 November 2021, Written Update: Everyone celebrates Diwali with local vendors

TMKOC, 4 November 2021, Written Update: Everyone celebrates Diwali with local vendors
In today's episode, Taarak Mehta compliments Jethalal for helping him in every situation. He says that he is feeling blessed to have him in his life. Jethalal replies that he is the one who is blessed. Suddenly Babitaji calls Jethalal and in excitement, he hangs up Taarak's call and picks up Babitaji's call. But the call was made by Iyer and he gets confused and checks his phone. Iyer tells him that he is also blessed to have a neighbour like him. But Babitaji takes the phone from Iyer and thanks Jethalal, after which Jethalal asks them to stop complimenting him. Everyone starts laughing and joking about the incident. 

On the other hand, Bhide cuts the papers and was searches for the articles. While Madhvi and Sonu ask him to help them in cleaning the house. Bhide gets up and goes there, and he asks them why they are cleaning so much. Madhvi reminds him that they are doing this for Diwali. As Bhide starts helping them, Tapu comes there and asks Sonu to come with him. Sonu goes with him and he tells her that they should help the vendors in arranging their shops. Sonu accepts his offer and goes with him. Bhide gets worried about Tapu and Sonu. Madhvi asks him why he is so worried, after which he replies that Tapu always keeps on having fun here and there. And in his company, Sonu will also start doing the same. Madhvi asks him not to worry about them because she knows that Tapu is a good boy who always helps others.

After a while, Tapu calls everyone in the society and tells them that he has helped the vendors and now they will celebrate Diwali with them. Everyone waits for Bhide’s response. Bhide signals Madhvi to go and shop from local vendors. Everyone becomes very happy and some vendors even start crying.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

