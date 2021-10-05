TMKOC, 4 October 2021, Written Update: Bhide's Sakharam is safe

In today's episode, everyone is attempting to apprehend the burglar who is attempting to flee with Bhide's Sakharam. The thief is apprehended and beaten by society's men. The thief yells at them to listen to him. Bhide declares that the thief will be handed over to the cops.

When the thief receives a call, Bhide answers it and learns that Sodhi is the one who sent Manu. Bhide misunderstands that Sodhi sent Manu to kidnap Sakharam. Sodhi reveals that he sent Manu to fix Bhide's scooter. The society members apologise to Manu.

Manu attempts to start the scooter. But it doesn't get started. He says Sakharam is no more. Popatlal consoles Bhide and turns the incident into a comedy, and later Manu says Sakharam "is no longer kick-starting." Bhide helps in starting the scooter, and Manu leaves. Popatlal makes fun of Bhide.

Champaklal comes in search of Tapu. Tapu Sena arrives and informs him of what happened downstairs. Popatlal approaches and shoves Bapuji. Bapuji mocks him and wonders where he is rushing. Popatlal claims he has come to request photos from the Tapu Sena in order to write an article about India's freedom struggle. Tapu Sena is given a brief history lesson by Popatlal and Bapuji.

Ramakanth dials Bhide's number. He informs him that his wife is in the hospital and that he wants financial assistance. Bhide hangs up the phone when he hears about money. However, Madhvi reminds him that while they were in difficulty, his uncle came to their support. He agrees to lend money and calls Ramakanth again. Ramakanth Thanks Bhide. Bhide and Madhvi are both preoccupied and unable to agree on who will go to the bank to withdraw money.

