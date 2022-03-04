TMKOC, 4th March 2022, Written Update: Popatlal protests against Bheede

In today’s episode, Popatlal tells because of the cat he couldn’t even meet the family who came to see him. Iyer tells it’s not Bheede’s fault but it’s his fate’s. Popatlal tells it’s Bheede’s fault and asks Bheede to sign the resignation letter. Bheede tells it’s not his problem that he didn’t find the cat. Popatlal tells him to either bring the cat or a girl for him. Bheede tells it’s easier to find the cat and Jethalal agrees. Popatlal asks him not to make fun and tells he’ll protest in the clubhouse until he finds the cat. Everyone gets shocked and Taarak asks them to stop talking. Haathi asks Goli if he still kept the cat even though he denied it.

Tapu tells Tapu Sena got the cat together to the society. Gogi tells they left the cat outside because he didn’t allow them to keep the cat. Pinku tells the cat they bought was different and not the same as the one that’s roaming in the society. Popatlal tells he doesn’t care but he wants Bheede to sign the resignation. Bheede tells he won’t sign as it’s not his mistake and tells he also challenges him and sits opposite Popatlal and tells he’ll also protest until he takes his demand back. Madhavi asks them to let go of their stubbornness. Taarak signals everyone to come aside and tells them they’re not ready to co-operate and asks what to do.

Jethalal tells he thought Taarak might have a solution that’s why he calls them together. He tells he called so they can decide on a solution. Abdul goes and calls Bapuji and he comes and asks what happened. Bapuji starts sneezing and Tapu Sena panic as he’s getting his allergic reaction because of the cat. Taarak tells maybe the cat is in the clubhouse. Everyone starts finding Pompom.

Also Read: TMKOC, 3rd March 2022, Written Update: Popatlal asks Bhide to resign from his post of Secretary