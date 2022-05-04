TMKOC, 4th May 2022, Written Update: Bheede realises Guddu is a hoarder

In today’s episode, Pandey ji asks Bheede why he has so many lemons packed and asks if he’s hoarding them. Bheede tells he could never do such a thing. Pandey ji tells that entire tells the exact same thing and asks how should he trust them. Bheede tells Pandey ji that he got it as a gift from some stranger so he’s going to sell them. Pandey ji gets suspicious. Bheede gets a call from Mr. Shetty so he asks Pandey ji if he can pick it up as this guy owes him a lot of money.

Pandey ji tells him he can pick it up as he would need all the money to use it in court. Bheede picks up the call and Mr. Shetty asks him if he got the lemons he sent him. Bheede gets shocked and asks him if he was the one who sent. He tells yes and tells he did it because he didn’t have money to send him, so instead, he decided to send him lemons so he can sell it and also make a profit. Bheede puts the phone on speaker and asks him to repeat again. Mr. Shetty repeats what he said and Pandey ji believes Bheede and apologizes for not trusting him. Bheede and Sodhi tells him it’s fine as he was just doing his duty.

Pandey ji asks him who’s he selling this to. Bheede tells that someone called Guddu Khateela is ready to buy. Pandey ji gets shocked and tells him that he’s a hoarder and asks them if they’ll help catch him. They agree and go to the garden. Pandey ji and his team come in disguise as civilians and keep an eye for someone wearing yellow shirt. Bheede and Sodhi wait for Guddu to come and they spot a man in yellow t-shirt.

