TMKOC, 5th November 2021, Written Update: Bhide grants the permission

In today's episode, Bhide, after consulting everyone, grants the hawkers permission to set up their stalls. The ladies of society feel quite happy and proud. When Tapu Sena arrives and inquires as to what is going on, they learn that there will be a Diwali Mela in their society. All of the hawkers and members of the Gokuldham community are delighted.

The merchants are unsure whether their wares will be sold the next day. Babita tells them not to worry as they will take care of everything. Everyone comes up with new marketing ideas to promote the Mela. Madhvi asks Bhide to make the required arrangements. Babita requests that sellers arrive by 10 a.m. the next day to begin selling their goods. Madhvi requests Chachaji to inaugurate the Mela. Champaklal and Bhide propose that the society's Mahila Mandal do the Inauguration.

Bhide assigns duties to Abdul and Tapu Sena. Every member of the society calls their friends and invites them to the Gokuldham Diwali Mela. Tapu Sena and Abdul put up posters and distribute pamphlets. Tapu Sena comes to Bhide and assures him that all of the duties assigned to them have been completed successfully. Bhide is concerned about society's security. Tapu Sena assures Bhide that they will take care of the security arrangements.

The next day, everyone gets ready, and when they find Jethalal is missing, they wait for him. Tapu finds Jethalal busy on a call in the garden area. Champaklal asks Jethalal to join them. When Jethalal arrives, he stumbles and accidentally opens the inauguration ribbon. All of the hawkers and visitors clap and play along with the band. Bhide reveals that the inauguration is not yet completed, but Jethalal inadvertently slipped. Jethalal stumbles and falls on Champaklal once again. Bhide begins his address by inviting Mahila Mandal to come forward and inaugurate the Mela. Everyone begins to buy and enjoy the Mela.

