TMKOC, 5th October 2021, Written Update: Bhide needs cash

In today's episode, Bhide calls Abdul and inquires as to when he would return from the market. Madhvi asks Bhide to call Jethalal for help. Bhide contacts Jethalal, who reminds him about the morning incident, and Bhide hangs up the call. Madhvi rings Jethalal again and hands the phone to Bhide. Bhide inquires as to whether Jethalal has cash. Jethalal claims he doesn't have any cash and is too busy to assist him in withdrawing cash. However, he offers to send Baagha or Bhagat if they return shortly. Bhide replies, "No because it would be late till they arrive."

Madhvi suggests that Bhide send Sonu to the bank to withdraw cash. Bhide first protests, but Madhvi eventually persuades him. Tapu Sena enjoys playing video games on Goli's new laptop. Madhvi calls Sona to inform her of the situation and to ask her to withdraw money. Gogi advises her not to take on the task because if she performs it properly, she would be given tasks again and again. Tapu and Sona disagree with Gogi, so Tapu Sena decides to accompany him to the bank.

Madhvi tries to assist Bhide in filling out the cheque, but she splashes ink over his face. Tapu Sena arrives at Sona's residence and chuckles when they see Bhide with ink on his face. Tapu Sena convinces Bhide that they can assist Sona with the bank work.

