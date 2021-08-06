TMKOC, 6 August 2021, Written Update: Taarak lies to his boss

On one hand, Taarak is getting extremely late for work and is waiting for Sodhi to arrive but Sodhi has a different mindset and plans on playing a prank on Bhide who is writing the thought of the day on the noticeboard of the society. Sodhi throws a stone at Bhide and hides, which forces Bhide to reach a conclusion that Taarak did the mischief and hence he confronts him. Taarak denies and says that this is a false allegation and he has nothing to do with the incident. Later, Sodhi comes out from his hiding space and reveals that he was the one who threw a stone at Bhide. After this, a series of events take place- like Bhide insisting Taarak to read the noticeboard and absence of Sodhi’s car, Jethalal’s request to go along with him which adds to Taarak’s delay.

While walking in the house Bapuji suddenly falls down as he is unable to see properly due to the absence of his spectacles. Hence, Jethalal takes upon himself to spot Bapuji’s spectacles. After much speculation and inquiry, Jethalal is unable to figure out where the glasses are but, he does not give up and continues his hunt.

Taarak and Sodhi wait for Jethalal but there seem to be no sign of them. At this moment, Taarak gets a call from his boss and he inquires regarding his whereabouts, Taarak lies and says that he is on his way. Taarak insists Sodhi call his friend (who borrowed Sodhi’s car) and ask about his car.

After a while, Taarak announces that he needs to leave or else, he will be in a lot of trouble but Sodhi says that the car is almost here.

Will Taarak be able to reach time? Stay tuned to know what happens ahead.

