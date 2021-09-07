TMKOC, 6 September 2021, Written Update: Bapuji thinks that Jethalal is faking his illness

This episode begins with Jethalal having severe pain in his forearm as a side effect of the vaccine. He accidentally falls and shouts with pain, Bapuji immediately arrives in his room and asks him what is the matter. He scolds Jethalal for faking illness but he tells his father that he isn’t faking and in reality, is experiencing a lot of pain. At that moment, Tapu enters the room and tells BapuJi that he is feeling cold and is shivering.

Then Jethalal suggests that this might as well be a side effect of the vaccine. BapuJi worries about both of them and calls Dr. Hathi and requests him to pay a visit to their house. Dr. Hathi along with Komal arrives at the Gada house and BapuJi tells him about the problem that his son and grandson are facing.

Dr. Hathi asks them that whom should he see first, Jethalal suggests that he should see Tapu first and Tapu suggests that he should see Jethalal first. This goes on and on before BapuJi shouted and asked Dr. Hathi to see Jethalal first.

Jethalal tells about his forearm and the stiffness that he is experiencing. Dr. Hathi tells him that this is the first time he has seen such a case and suggests that the only way to cure this is by injecting Jethalal. This scares him and he unknowingly got rid of his stiff arm and everyone got surprised. Dr. Hathi explained the psychological reason behind and then he checked Tapu and gave him a solution.

With this, they left the Gada house and decided to visit all the houses in Gokuldham society and ask about everyone’s well-being. He was pleased to know that everyone is safe and sound and does not have any of the post-vaccine effects.

