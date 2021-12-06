TMKOC, 6th December 2021, Written Update: Bhide welcomes Vinayak’s family

In today's episode, Madhvi thanks Bhide for ironing her saree. Bhide just hopes that Madhvi never finds the truth. Bhide and his family finally welcome Madhvi's brother to their house. When Bhide notices that Vinayak's wife is wearing the same saree that Vinayak had given to Madhvi, he gets tense.

Madhvi asks Vinayak why he hasn't noticed her since he arrived and mentions that she is wearing the saree he has gifted her. Bhide gets tense and changes the topic from sarees to food. Sonu recommends taking selfies before eating snacks.

While viewing the selfies, Shalaka notices that though the sarees have the same design, they are not the same colour. Everyone recognises that Madhvi's saree is unique. Madhvi claims that Bhide ironed it, which is why the colour changed. Bhide tries to shift their attention, but Shalaka is hooked. Vinayak decides to contact his friend, the owner of the website from where he acquired the sarees.

Bhide calls Taarak informs him of the situation. Taarak asks him to sit and talk to them for a while, till he thinks of something. Vinayak speaks of calling his friend, but Bhide asks him to have food first, then later he can inquire about the saree. Vinayak is adamant about calling. Bhide tries to convince him. Vinayak asks him if the saree's colour changed because of ironing. Madhvi asks Bhide to promise that the colour changed because of ironing.

Iyer arrives at Bhide's residence and asks Madhvi to give him papad. Iyer observes Madhvi's saree and says that Shalaka and Madhvi's sarees appear to be identical. Shalaka comments on the colour change. Iyer provides a scientific reason for the saree's colour change.

Iyer approaches Taarak and informs him that he used scientific knowledge to save the situation. Popatlal overhears their conversation and inquires as to what they are discussing. Taarak tells him everything about the saree. Popatlal resolves to tell Madhvi the truth. Taarak and Iyer make an attempt to stop him.

