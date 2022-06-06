TMKOC, 6th June 2022, Written Update: Jethalal receives a good news

In today’s episode, Bheede, Sodhi and Popatlal asks Jethalal what happened as he’s looking very worried. Sodhi tells he won’t spare anyone who disturbs him. Jethalal tells that a man called Chiman who owns an electronics shop is spreading rumours that his shop is open for sale in the market. They get shocked and asks why did he do this. Jethalal tells he did simply and tells that it makes sense because the work in his shop isn’t finished and people assume that it’s closed. Sodhi tells that he will go take care of the contractor if needed. Jethalal tells it’s fine.

He goes to the godown and finds Bhaaga talking to Baawri and yells at him to cut the call. He cuts and asks what happened. Jethalal asks him why is the contractor not coming. Bhaaga asks which contractor and he gets frustrated and tells that he meant the contractor who was taking care of the shop’s construction. Bhaaga tells that he called him but the phone didn’t connect. Jethalal asks him to try again. Bhaaga calls him but he disconnects it.

Jethalal fumes with anger and tells that he won’t spare him. He tells Bhaaga that they should call Chalu Pandey as even he knows Santosh the contractor. Santosh enters the godown and asks if they forgot him. Jethalal gets angry and asks him how could he forget him. He tells Santosh that he needs his shop ready by 8 days or he will complaint to Pandey ji. Santosh gives sweets and tells that the shop is ready. Jethalal asks him why is it still closed. He tells that the name board will come in sometime. Jethalal and Bhaaga get emotional after receiving the key. Jethalal calls Bapuji and informs the good news.

