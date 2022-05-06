TMKOC, 6th May 2022, Written Update: Jethalal tempts Taarak

In today’s episode, all the men from Gokuldham sit in Abdul’s shop and drink soda. Iyer taunts Jethalal and he taunts Iyer back and tells him that if he continues to tease him then they’ll both end up fighting. Popatlal asks them to fight as it’s been so long since he has witnessed a fight. Bheede asks him to be serious and asks Jethalal and Iyer to calm down. Everyone thank Bheede for giving lemons to them as they all could eat nicely. Bheede asks them not to thank him and they all disperse to their houses.

The next morning, Jethalal meets Taarak in the compound and he asks Jethalal why’s he so happy. Jethalal tells him that he got breakfast from outside and asks Taarak if he wants to know what he got. Taarak tells that he doesn’t want to know since he might get tempted. Jethalal tried that he got kachoris, jalebi fafda. Taarak gets tempted but he refuses to eat because of Anjali. Bheede comes and Jethalal tells him that he forgot to do something he usually does. Bheede asks what did he forget and Jethalal tries to make Bheede recall by playing dumb charades. Bheede realizes that he didn’t write his suvichaar.

Bapuji comes to the balcony and yells at Jethalal to come home with the breakfast as they’re all hungry. Later, Bheede writes the suvichaar. Goli and Gogi play football but Bheede sees sakaram parked next to them and asks them to stop. Gogi tries to prove that he’s a good player but Bheede runs to protect Sakaram and the ball hits his back. They apologize to him and Bheede asks them to go out and play.

