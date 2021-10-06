TMKOC, 6th October 2021, Written Update: Tapu Sena loses the cheque

In today's episode, Bhide hands over the cheque to Sonu and tells Madhvi that she is accountable for any ups and downs. Bhide and Madhvi instruct Sonu to handle the cheque carefully and to go straight to the bank.

Goli notices a vada pav stall on the way. Sonu first opposes, but the latter persuades her and she agrees. Tapu Sena enjoys their food. When it comes time to pay, Tapu hands over a 200/-note. Then the shopkeeper asks for change. Sonu claims she has some and will give it to him. She hands the cheque to Goli while searching for change in her bag. Goli leaves the cheque on the vada pav stand and promptly forgets about it. When the GMC vehicle arrives, everyone flees, and the cheque falls on the road.

Tapu Sena leaves for the bank. On the way, they debate the stall proprietors. Sonu asks for the check. Goli then remembers he has left the cheque on the stall. They are all looking for Gupta, the stall owner. When Sonu receives a call from Bhide, she decides to notify him of the issue, but they end up at Gupta's stand. Goli handles Bhide on call and claims that the bank has no power. Tapu Sena anxiously scans the market for the cheque.

Even after extensive searching, they are unable to locate it. Sonu sobs, knowing her mother would be chastised for her negligence. They plan to lie to Bhide and ask for another cheque, claiming that the last one got wet and they tossed it away, but Sonu advises them to tell the truth to Bhide.

Someone else withdraws money from the bank.

Stay tuned to find out what happens next.