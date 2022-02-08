TMKOC, 7 February 2022, Written Update: Party’s venue gets fixed

In today's episode, Popatlal suggests hosting Jethalal's success party at his flat. Bhide thanks him for solving their problem by finalizing the venue. Jethalal says from the next time every party will be hosted at Popatlal's place, but the latter says they are allowed to party at his flat only until he gets married. Bhide mocks him and says that day is far. Popatlal puts forward a condition and says he will allow everyone for tonight's party only if they help him clean post-celebration.

Everyone agrees and gets excited, but Bhide reminds them they need to convince their wives to allow them for a boy's night out. Bagha asks Jethalal what excuse he would make to his father. Jethalal says he will manage somehow, but Taarak, Sodhi, Hansraj, Iyer, and Bhide have the main problem. Meanwhile, Popatlal imagines a scenario where he is married, and his wife catches him red-handed while consuming alcohol with his friends and beats him. He blushes but soon wakes up to reality.

Sodhi proposes an idea and asks to cancel tonight's party and schedule it for the next day. He asks everyone to visit Popatlal's flat instead of the office, drink till the afternoon, nap till the evening, and then go home. Nobody likes this idea as everyone has different responsibilities at their workplace. Sodhi says as Jethalal is hosting the party, it's his responsibility to convince his friend's wives. Jethalal says Popatlal should convince the sisters-in-law because they consider him a brother and will not reject his request.

Popatlal denies doing this and says Jethalal is hosting the party, so he should go. Everyone decides to cancel the party as nobody is ready to talk to their sisters-in-law and feels sad. Jethalal sees them sad and agrees to convince the ladies, but he says he will start with Babita. He asks Bagha to have a dinner party with his father and watch him while they booze at Popatlal's place. Shailesh Lodha pays tribute to late singer Lata Mangeshkar on behalf of the TMKOC team.

Also Read: TMKOC, 4 February 2022, Written Update: Jethalal gets the deal