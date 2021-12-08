TMKOC, 7th December 2021, Written Update: Bhide's confession and punishment

In today's episode, Sonu recites the poem she wrote for her uncle and aunt. Vinayak and Shalaka praise Sonu while Madhvi gives them gifts. All of them go downstairs to bid adieu to Vinayak and Shalaka.

Bhide hides when he sees Zakhir, the tailor he went to for the saree's patchwork. When Zakhir sees Shalaka, he shows her that he has the same saree that Shalaka is wearing. When Madhvi asks Zakhir who the saree belongs to, Zakhir says that he doesn't know the person's name but that he resides in the same society. Vinayak inquires if he can recognise the person's looks. Zakhir lists down the same traits as Bhide, as well as the same yellow scooter in the society's parking lot.

When Zakhir meets Bhide, he tells Madhvi that he gave the saree to be stitched. Madhvi was informed about the issue by Zakhir. Vinayak asks, if it is the saree he gave Madhvi, where did her saree come from. Bhide claims to have purchased the same saree at the mall. Bhide apologises and explains the whole situation.

Madhvi is upset with Bhide because he burnt the most precious saree of hers. Vinayak asks to call Bhide's friends who helped him all this while. Anjali, Taarak, and Iyer came there. Anjali is upset with Taarak for lying. Bhide asks Anjali and Madhvi not to scold Iyer and Taarak as they were just helping him. Madhvi asks Vinayak to punish Bhide. Vinayak says that Bhide's punishment is that for the next 7 days he will be fed his favourite food. Madhvi is confused.

Vinayak explains that Bhide is madly in love with Madhvi, which is why he worked so hard to obtain the saree. Madhvi also feels happy. Vinayak and Shalaka leave. Iyer is irritated when Ganshu Ghayal comes there and mispronounces Iyer's name. He tells Taarak that he has come to repair the wiring of society.

They all go to their respective homes. Madhvi says that she is upset with Bhide as he faked a promise to her. Bhide explains that he didn't lie. They share a family moment.

