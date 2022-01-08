TMKOC, 7th January 2022, Written Update: Taarak and Tapu Sena celebrate

In today's episode, the Mahila Mandal expresses their fears and concerns regarding the ghost. When Baagha arrives in the society, Komal and Babita inquire about Bapuji's health. Baagha says he came to support Bapuji, but Tapu had to help him, and he urges them to not tell Jethalal about it. Babita expresses her concern about Anjali.

The Mahila Mandal, concerned about Taarak, requests Anjali to feed him his favourite food till he recovers. Anjali claims that she has made all of Taarak's favourite food. She cries, concerned about Taarak, and declares that she will not allow him to go anywhere. Madhvi wonders if there is a way to solve this situation.

Haathi approaches Anjali and inquires about Taarak's health. When Madhvi asks if he has a solution to the problem, he denies. Haathi claims that as a doctor, he believes Taarak needs the assistance of a psychologist and that he is attempting to contact a well-known doctor, however, he is unavailable. He assures Anjali that she need not worry and that everything will be fine. Madhvi recommends visiting a temple and praying for good fortune.

Tapu Sena inquires if they can help Anjali with anything. Babita asks Tapu Sena to look after Taarak for a while, as Anjali will be visiting the temple. Tapu Sena agrees.

Tapu Sena approaches Taarak and inquires about the Karela ghost. Taarak behaves strangely at first, but then laughs, and Tapu Sena congratulates him. After their plot succeeds, Taarak and Tapu Sena celebrate. Taarak thanks Tapu Sena for helping him. Goli recalls Taarak being upset with him because of his inquiry, and now Anjali and Taarak were fighting. Goli comes up with a plan and informs Taarak about it.

