TMKOC, 7th June 2022, Written Update: Jethalal’s shop is ready to inaugurate

In today’s episode, Jethalal tells that they should make the shop 24/7 as it sounds really cool. Bhaaga asks how’s that possible and asks him when should he sleep. Jethalal tells that he can sleep between two customers' arrival. Bhaaga gets tensed and Jethalal laughs and tells that he was just joking. He then calls Daya but she doesn’t pick up. He then calls Sundar and asks him where’s Daya. Sundar asks him what happened. Jethalal tells he has good news. Sundar asks him what’s the good news. Jethalal tells him that his shop’s repairing work has been finished so they’re going to inaugurate it soon. Sundar gets happy and tells him that he will arrange for the celebrities’ arrival. Jethalal tells it’s fine as he just wants to know if Daya will be back by then.

Sundar tells that Daya will come for the inauguration for sure. Jethalal gets happy and coveys the news to Bapuji and Bhaaga. They get excited and do garba. Popatlal comes and calls them down as Haathi is hosting a Gola party. They all go down and see everyone eagerly waiting for the gola to be prepared by the stall keeper. Jethalal tells Haathi that he will pay for the Gola as he has a piece of very good news to celebrate for. They all question the reason.

Goli asks Jethalal to wait as he should tell it after everyone gets the Gola as they can listen to the good news while eating something sweet. They agree and Jethalal, Bhaaga and Goli order their flavours while Bapuji refuses to eat as he’ll get tonsils. They all enjoy eating Gola and Jethalal tells them that his shop’s repairing is done and it’s ready for inauguration. Everyone gets happy.

