TMKOC, 7th October 2021, Written Update: Someone withdraws Bhide’s money

In today's episode, Tapu Sena returns to Gokuldham society and decides to confront Bhide with the truth. Goli's mother requests him to get a cylinder from Anjali. Goli takes Pinku with him. Madhvi opens the door and informs Bhide that Tapu Sena has arrived. When Tapu mentions a little issue, Bhide begins to yell, so they lie to him about his money. Bhide claims he received notification from his bank that money had been taken from his account. Tapu Sena is taken aback. Bhide believes Tapu Sena is playing a prank on him.

Bhide calls Ramakant kaka and tells him that he would receive the money in two hours. Tapu Sena is concerned about Bhide's response when he learns the truth about the cheque. Sona imagines Bhide yelling at them, Madhvi sobbing, and Bhide saying that Sona would not meet Tapu Sena from now on. When Bhide asks for money, they try to mislead him by telling lies. They say Goli and Pinku went to the bank to exchange notes and will return shortly. When Bhide says he'll call Goli, Tapu concocts a tale and manages to keep Bhide from calling Goli.

Goli arrives just as Tapu, Sona, and Gogi are about to leave for Tapu's home. Tapu sends Goli and Pinku away and manages in front of Bhide and Madhvi. By gazing at them from the balcony, Bhide discovers that Tapu Sena is lying. Tapu informs Goli and Pinku about the situation. Goli and Gogi argue. Sona thinks they'll have to tell Bhide the truth. Goli apologies to everyone.

