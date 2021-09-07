TMKOC, 7th September 2021, Written Update: Popatlal returns from Hyderabad

In today’s episode, we saw, Popatlal enters the Gokuldham society and interacts with Abdul as he returns from Hyderabad. Abdul comments on his hat. Popatlal then asks him the whereabouts of Anjali and therefore, goes towards her house. Meanwhile, Madhvi and Babita come to her house and have a casual chat. After a moment, Popatlal arrives at her home and meets all of them. He informs them that even he has got his vaccination done at Hyderabad. Babita then compliments him for his hat and Popatlal in return tells him that a pandit recommended him to wear the hat as it will cure his problem and will result in him getting married quickly. He then asks Anjali to give him his house keys and hence leaves.

On the other side, Bhide finally starts offline tuition classes and his students tell him how much they missed this and were tired of online classes. Meanwhile, Bagha and Magan find a mouse in the warehouse and plan to catch it. Bagha started mocking Jethalal and at that moment Jethalal arrives and scolds him for misbehaving. He then informs Jethalal about the mouse and even he starts worrying about the same. He then asks Bagha to generate some ideas for the Ganesh Chaturthi scheme as the festival is approaching and it’s the only way to increase sales.

During the nighttime, the entire Tapu Sena was having a badminton match when it strikes to them that Ganesh Chaturthi is approaching and they had to finalize on the subject matter of decoration, events to conduct, etc.

