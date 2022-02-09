TMKOC, 8 February 2022, Written Update: Jethalal starts his 'mission permission'

In today's episode, Jethalal arrives at Gokuldham society earlier than usual and gives sweets to the shopkeeper. He then moves forward to start his mission permission. He thinks of visiting Komal first instead of Babita because it's easier to convince Komal. He runs into Champaklal and feels nervous. Jethalal's father asks him why he came home early today. Jethalal says he will distribute sweets in society for his success, to which Champaklal insists on accompanying him, but the next moment, he runs to the bathroom due to diarrhoea.

Jethalal visits Komal's house to distribute sweets and compliments her for being a supportive wife. He then proposes his idea of a boy's night at Popatlal's flat. She denies permitting Hansraj to join this party, but Jethalal gets emotional and says if she respects him, she has to permit. He further says he is hosting a ladies' party as well. Komal permits Hansraj, and then Jethalal shares the good news with his friends. Popatlal says Komal is innocent, so she gave the permission, but other ladies will not do the same.

Later, Jethalal visits Bhide's home to convince Madhvi. He handovers the sweets to her and praises her in Gujrati for being a great businesswoman. He informs her that he is hosting a dinner party. Madhvi says she will definitely come with her husband, Bhide. Jethalal corrects her and says he will host two separate parties for ladies and gents. Madhvi realises Jethalal was praising her for taking permission from her, to which Jethalal swears that his compliments were genuine. Madhvi asks him to ask the other ladies as she needs time to think. He says Komal has already permitted Hansraj to join this party. Madhvi thinks for a few minutes and then agrees to allow Bhide.

Shailesh Lodha says Jethalal's situation is like that kid who sits in an examination and gets excited after solving the first two easy questions but doesn't know that the remaining questions are complex. He says Jethalal is yet to convince the wives of Sodhi, Iyer, and Taarak.

ALSO READ: TMKOC, 7 February 2022, Written Update: Party’s venue gets fixed