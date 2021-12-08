TMKOC, 8th December 2021, Written Update: KBC invitation from Amitabh Bachchan

In today's episode, Big B calls Asit Kumarr Modi. Asit is ecstatic. Asit then discusses how the country is in turmoil and if they can help by entertaining. Big B is all praise for the members of the Gokuldham society and invites every member of the Gokuldham society to play KBC. When Asit inquires about the program's timing and location, Big B informs her that it will take place on Friday at 9 p.m. Asit intends to surprise society with the news of the invitation to KBC.

Sonu is on the call with Tapu Sena, and she is showing them how she has decorated her bed with soft toys. Sonu's decorating skills are praised by Tapu and others. Bhide is having a good time singing songs for Madhvi. Tapu Sena asks Sonu if they, too, want to see Bhide sing. Sonu approaches Bhide and informs him that he is on call and requests that he continue singing. Bhide becomes embarrassed and asks her to turn it off. Bhide is relieved when Sonu informs him that it is only Tapu Sena who is on call.

Asit calls him Bhide. They hold a general talk about society. Asit announces that he has wonderful news for everyone in the Gokuldham Society. Asit asks Bhide to gather everyone at the clubhouse late at night, after which he will disclose the good news. Bhide texts everyone about the meeting, which is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

Jethalal instructs Baagha to contact the clients who have yet to pay and remind them to do so as soon as possible. Baagha dials Jethalal's number. Jethalal inquires as to why he is calling him. Baagha claims that he is only obligated to pay the bill since Tapu has taken a 50,000/- rupee phone and Jethalal is only obligated to pay for it. Jethalal asks Baagha to contact others for payment.

Jethalal calls Bhide and inquires about the meeting. Everyone in society is wondering what the good news is that Asit is only coming to reveal.

