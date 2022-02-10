TMKOC, 9 February 2022, Written Update: Jethalal convinces Babita and Roshan for his 'mission permission'

In today's episode, Jethalal informs his Purush Mandali that Madhvi has allowed Bhide to join the party. Bhide gets excited and thanks Jethalal for his efforts. Popatlal keeps demotivating Sodhi, saying Roshan is known for being strict and she will not allow him. Taarak asks Popatlal to think positively. Jethalal visits Roshan while she is talking to her friend on call. She makes Jethalal seated and tells her friend to beat her husband with hockey if he comes back drunk. Jethalal gets nervous and decides to leave.

Roshan stops him and asks the matter. Jethalal handover the sweet to her and asks for permission for the party, and then Roshan brings a hockey stick to beat Sodhi. Jethalal says Sodhi did not agree to the party and told his wife doesn't like this. He says Komal and Madhvi have already allowed their husbands to join the party, and if she disagrees, they will have to cancel the party. He says he has arranged Italian dishes for the lady's party. Roshan thinks for a while and then agrees.

Elsewhere, Sodhi says he will stand at the same spot where Hansraj and Bhide were standing as it seems lucky spot. He gets a call from Jethalal and learns the good news that his wife allowed him. Again, Jethalal visits Babita and calls her his lucky charm. He says she wished him the best, and he got the deal. Babita asks Jethalal for a party. He gets excited and says he is hosting two separate parties for gents and ladies.

Babita denies allowing Iyer in the night out, to which Jethalal says, Iyer doesn't know about the party, and everyone's wives have already permitted their husbands. He explains his relationship with Iyer may ruin if he finds out that he has been excluded from the Purush Mandali's party. Babita agrees to allow Iyer but says she will not permit if Jethalal hosts frequent parties. Jethalal says in this covid era; he got this order after two years.

ALSO READ: TMKOC, 8 February 2022, Written Update: Jethalal starts his 'mission permission'