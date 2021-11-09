TMKOC, 9 November 2021, Written Update: Goli faces hurdles to deliver Kachori

In today's episode, Anjali gets upset when Taarak says he isn't happy with the healthy food she makes as he wants to have fried food. Goli comes to Taarak's home to return the book that his father took from Taarak. Taarak sees the kachori box and thinks that Goli has come to give the kachoris to him. Goli says it's not for him but Iyer.

Taarak asks Goli to just show him the Kachoris and says he'll just enjoy looking at it and smelling it. Goli and Taarak try to resist the urge to eat the kachoris. Taarak takes Kachoris, eats them, and asks Goli to lie if his mom and Iyer ask.

When Anjali comes, Taarak hides his face behind a book. Anjali wonders why there is only one kachori. Taarak lies to Anjali. Taarak and Goli fight for the last Kachori. Taarak makes lame excuses to Anjali. Anjali hands broccoli to Goli and asks about the kachori box. Goli asks Taarak about the box. Goli asks Anjali to pass the Kachori box, she wonders seeing the empty box.

Goli reveals to Anjali that Taarak had all the 4 Kachoris. Taarak tries to explain by saying Goli forced him to have it. Anjali believes Taarak and decides to punish Goli. Goli questions Taarak about the betrayal. Anjali gets vegetable salad for Goli as a punishment. Goli unwillingly eats it as Anjali isn't ready to believe his words. Taarak apologises to Goli.

When Goli's mom asks about the empty box, he lies that Kachori fell while he was going to Iyer's house. Koyal says she will prepare the kachoris again.

When Goli is taking the kachoris to Iyer, he hands the box to Popatlal for a while. Popatlal says he is very hungry and asks for the kachoris. Popatlal runs away with the box. Goli goes home and narrates about Taarak and Popatlal eating the Kachoris.

