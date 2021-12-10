TMKOC, 9th December 2021, Written Update: Good news for Gokuldham society members

In today's episode, Bhide makes arrangements for everyone at the clubhouse. Everyone gathers there, excited to hear what Asit has to say. When everyone urges Bhide to reveal the good news, he answers that even he doesn't know. They all talk about it and try to figure out what the good news is. Babita speculates that Asit may want to take them on a trip. Bhide speculates that it may be Popatlal's wedding.

Tapu Sena dances to the beats of a band from the entryway. Popatlal has also joined Tapu Sena. The members of the society believe that the good news is regarding Popatlal's wedding. Popatlal, too, invites them to dance because his wedding is set and he will soon be a groom. Bhide stops them and asks Popatlal whether he is certain if Asit called him and informed him about the wedding. Popatlal speculates that Asit may have wanted to surprise them, which is why he hasn't revealed anything.

Asit Kumarr comes with a sweet box. When Popatlal speaks of his marriage, Asit misunderstands that Popatlal's marriage has been fixed and he can be relieved. Asit tries to inform the members of Gokuldham that Amitabh Bachchan has invited them to play "Kaun Banega Crorepati". However, the residents of Gokuldham misunderstand the news. Asit states that the news is not about Popatlal's wedding and promises him that he would find Popatlal a bride.

Asit asks everyone to have a seat before revealing the good news. Asit inquires if they all watch KBC. Abdul asks Asit if he expects to play KBC with them. Everyone asks Asit to announce the news as soon as possible because they are ecstatic. Asit reveals that he got a call from Amitabh Bachchan and that he was very impressed with the Gokuldham society. He continues that Big B invited every member of the Gokuldham society to play KBC.



