TMKOC, 9th June 2022, Written Update: Sundar lies to Jethalal

In today’s episode, Jethalal calls Sundar and asks him when is he arriving to Mumbai with Daya. Sundar wonders what to reply and tells that he was thinking that he will arrive on the day of inauguration instead of coming early. Jethalal tells him to catch a flight and come as it’s already late and tells that he’ll even pay for the tickets. Sundar tells that he will only cover the expenses and tells that they can’t leave today as they have a lot to pack since Daya is bringing a lot of luggage from Ahmedabad. Jethalal gets happy and agrees.

Sundar’s friends ask him why is he not telling the truth and deceiving his brother-in-law. Sundar tells that Jethalal will be shattered to know that Daya won’t be able to make it for the inauguration. His friends suggest him to tell the truth. A person comes to Gokuldham society and asks for Popatlal. Abdul and Bheede ask him if he’s here to bring a proposal for Popatlal and start praising him. He tells them that he’s a friend of Popatlal and they agree to take him to his house. Popatlal comes down abd gets surprised seeing his friend and introduces them all to the Editor of Mumbai Samachar; Nilesh Dave.

Bheede tells that he’s aware of the newspaper. Bapuji comes down and Popatlal introduces him to Nilesh. He tells Popatlal that he came to give an invitation for 200 years of Mumbai Samachar. They all get surprised and praise the newspaper. He talks about the history of the newspaper and leaves. Sundar calls Jethalal and Jethalal tells he doesn’t want to hear that Daya isn’t coming. He wonders what to tell as that’s what he wanted to tell and gives an excuse and cuts the call. He wonders what to do.

