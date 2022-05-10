TMKOC, 9th May 2022, Written Update: Gokuldham couples go shopping

In today’s episode, Roshan tells that every vegetable looks good so she’s confused about what to buy. Komal tells that she’s always confused about which vegetable to cook. Babita tells it would be easier if the husbands even told what they want to eat instead of just asking them to cook whatever they want. Anjali asks them to prepare a chart of what to prepare beforehand so it gets easier for them. The ladies wonder why Madhavi didn’t come and yell her name. Madhavi comes out and tells them that she won’t come to buy the vegetables as she’s going out with Bheede. The ladies tease her and ask her if she’s going on a date. She tells that they’re going to shop in Mahalakshmi Mall since there’s a sale there.

Anjali tells them that even she wants to go out as it’s been so long. They all decide to convince their husbands to go out with them. Anjali asks Taarak to put a leave but he tells his boss won’t give him an off. Anjali gets upset so Taarak agrees to come and convinces his boss that he’ll work from home. His boss tells him that if he finds out that he’s not working in his house and is roaming elsewhere then it won’t be nice for him. Taarak gets shocked and tells her that he will do his work. Anjali comes and asks Taarak if he got a leave and he tells yes but he’s scared if his boss will get to know that he’s lying.

Anjali assures him that nothing like that will happen. Popatlal calls Bheede and asks if Madhavi agreed. Bheede tells that Madhavi agreed instantly after hearing the word shopping. Popatlal asks him to buy whatever Madhavi wants. Bheede agrees and cuts the call. Bheede and Madhavi come down and see everyone there. They tell him that even they’re coming to shop with them.

