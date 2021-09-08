TMKOC SPOILER: Gokuldhaam society gears up for annual Ganeshotsav celebration

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most entertaining television shows. It has been airing for the last 13 years. Well, the current track was focussing on COVID 19 vaccination. The Gokuldhaam society had organised a camp in which they were urging people to come forward and take the vaccine. Jethaalal was a little rigid earlier but everyone forcefully asked him to take the vaccine. The society members also ran an awareness campaign on the same. Well, now society is gearing for the celebration of Ganeshotsav.

In the upcoming episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah viewers will see that everyone in the Society is vaccinated for COVID 19 and all the residents are looking forward to welcoming Ganpati Bappa with much enthusiasm and festivities. Everyone is excited and is looking forward to hosting the annual Ganpati celebrations in Gokuldhaam Society. Bhide has called for a meeting of all the Society members in the Club House to discuss the plans. Popatlal too has returned to join in the planning for the festival.

Meanwhile, Tapu sena is brainstorming ideas for organising the festivities. For the auspicious occasion, Jethaalal too has offered discounts and special promotions at Gada Electronics. Everyone has made some of the other arrangements and all are eager to welcome Ganpati Bappa amidst all the pomp and glory.

Gokuldhaam Society has always celebrated all annual festivals with much love and has brought happiness and joy through entertainment to its viewers.

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Jethalal fakes fever to escape from getting jabbed