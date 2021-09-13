TMKOC SPOILER: Gokuldhaam Society members agree for India’s independence struggle theme for Ganeshotsav

The upcoming episode of the popular and highly successful sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will have festive colors as the Gokuldhaam Society will be welcoming Ganpati Bappa into the Society. Everyone is seen very happy and excited for the celebrations. Everyone is eager about the festivities because this year, as the Gokuldhaam Society members have decided to choose a different theme of celebrations of the Ganeshotav. This year, the Society have decided to commemorate the country’s Independence by doing several plays and skits for depicting the struggles of the Indian freedom fighters to win its independence.

Bhide calls for a meeting of all members to decide the theme for this year’s Ganeshotsav celebrations. In the meeting, there is some friction between Tapu sena and him for deciding the theme. In the end, everyone unanimously agrees on the theme of the festival. The tasks are divided among society members, and everyone start working on the jobs assigned to them. The Mahila mandal comes up with an elaborate menu for the festival celebrations. Jethalal’s father Champakklal is assigned the responsibility of overlooking all the festivities preparations.

All the members of the Gokuldhaam Society will be seen contributing in one way or another for the preparations of the festival. This year’s Ganeshotsav celebrations in Gokuldham will be very special and the audience is also very excited to be a part of the festival. The episode will be aired shortly. Some of the popular actors in the show are Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Shailesh Lodha, Mandar Chanwadkar, and others.

