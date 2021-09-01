TMKOC Spoiler: Gokuldhaam society residents to carry out vaccination drive

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is currently focusing on COVID 19 vaccination drive. The show is encouraging its viewers to get themselves vaccinated as it is the need of the hour. In the upcoming episodes, viewers will see that the Gokuldhaam Society has organized a COVID 19 vaccination camp. But someone spread false rumours against it. Police also came into society. The organisers, i.e. Gokuldhaam Society’s residents have not been arrested by Inspector Chalu Pandey. Bhide showed all the documents authenticating the COVID 19 vaccination camp in the Society and has proved its legitimacy.

Even the media supports Gokuldhaam Society’s vaccination camp and clarifies the rumours making the rounds. Now, Gokuldhaam Society’s residents have decided to reach out to people themselves to drive footfalls at the COVID 19 vaccination camp. Purush mandal spreads out to meet people and inform them about the ongoing vaccination camp and meanwhile, Tapu sena too is reaching out to as many young people as possible to make them aware of the benefits of getting vaccinated. Mahila mandal too contact their friends and acquaintances to inform them about Gokuldhaam Society’s vaccination camp.

Inspector Chalu Pandey is now on the lookout for the person or persons who may have spread the rumours. The underlying objective of Gokuldhaam Society’s vaccination drive is to raise awareness on the importance of getting vaccinated especially, for safeguarding ourselves against the anticipated third wave of the pandemic. Watch Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm only on SAB TV.

