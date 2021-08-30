TMKOC Spoiler: Inspector Chalu Pandey reaches Gokuldham to bust fake rumour

In the upcoming episode of the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, it will be seen that the Gokuldhamwasi society members are in deep trouble. They had organized the camp organized by Bhide was open to all including people from other societies. But the problem arises when one turns up from outside. All the society members are seen getting vaccinated.

After waiting for some time also, nobody comes up, they are later informed that someone has been spreading rumors that Gokuldhaam Society’s COVID-19 vaccination camp is injecting people with fake vaccines. On hearing this, some enraged people had gathered and started protests outside the society.

People also put up posters warning people of the fake COVID-19 vaccines being given at Gokuldhaam Society’s vaccination camp. Everyone was advising to be careful of adulterated vaccines. Gokuldhaamwasis are completely shocked to find out about this and they are confused as to why anyone would do such a thing.

They are now looking for ways to find the person who was behind this and wants to sabotage the vaccination camp. They call up Inspector Chalu Pandey to inform him about the happenings. However, Inspector Chalu Pandey is already aware of an alleged fake COVID-19 vaccination camp being hosted in Gokuldhaam Society and he was on his way there. He was going there to investigate the legitimacy of the camp and to arrest the Society’s members if they are found to be doing wrong activities.

The society members are now very scared of the allegation made against them since their intention was noble and they had planned the camp for everyone’s benefit.