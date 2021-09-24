TMKOC SPOILER: Society members don attires of Ram Prasad Bismil, Madam Bhikaiji Cama, & others for Ganeshotsav

In the upcoming episodes of the show, it is seen that all the Gokuldhamwasis have decided to pick and play the role of India's freedom fighters and their contribution to the freedom struggle. They had picked 'Independence Day Struggles' as the theme of this year’s Ganeshotsav. The society members are seen dressed up as freedom fighters and will be chanting a few slogans given by them.

Abdul plays the role of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad for the show and dressed up like him, Bhide talks about his contribution to the Indian freedom fight.

Pinku is seen dressed as Ram Prasad Bismil as he is seen behind bars and Bhide reveals about the books written by him and his active contribution in Kakori incident.

Dr. Hathi is completely unrecognizable in the show as he dresses up as Chandra Shekhar Azad for Ganeshotsav, and speaks about freedom. He was also seen shooting himself in the end as a part of the skit. His son Goli is seen highly appreciating his acting.

Champaklal, who is the father of Jethalal, plays the role of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. He has worn a classy Sherwani with a red rose tucked at it. Bhide talked about the importance of his role in the freedom struggle and how he is highly respected. Bhide and Champaklal discuss his extraordinary journey as a freedom warrior and life, and Champaklal enacts a little scenario.

Roshan dons the attire of Madam Bhikaiji Cama, who was a Parsi woman based outside India and was fighting to support the Indian freedom struggle.

Bhailu portrays Mangal Pandey, people learn about Mangal Pandey's life through Bhide. He amazes the audience with his performance.