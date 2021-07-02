Tujhse Hai Raabta completes 700 episodes; Team celebrates the milestone

Tujhse Hai Raabta is a popular show. It has been entertaining the audience a lot with the storyline. Reem Shaikh, Sehban Azim is seen in the lead role.

The Zee TV show Tujhse Hai Raabta has completed 700 successful episodes. All the cast and crew members were very happy and celebrated the achievement. They cut the cake and also distributed it among them. The show features Reem Shaikh, Sehban Azim in the lead role, and their chemistry is very much loved by fans. The story show revolves around a girl Kalyani who shares a special bond with her stepmother Anupriya. She supports her in all situations. Their bond becomes stronger when Malhar, an ACP, forcibly enters Kalyani's life and marries her.

Happy on achieving this new milestone, producer Sonali said, “700 episodes is a good landmark. We ensured that the story took a natural progression. When we started conceptualising Tujhse Hai Raabta and pitched the show to the channel we were told are you sure as everyone was making supernatural, mythological and Naagins which was the order of the day. The story was very relatable, it was something that had lot of drama. The characters look very authentic and the actors did full justice to their characters be it Savita, Reem or Sehban, and even Shagun Pandey as the negative lead looked perfect.”

Show producer Amir continued, “But look where we are today. 700 episodes down and many more to go. We are happy how the show developed and the cast and crew have put in their 100 % in the show and the new milestone speaks for the show's success." The show also features Poorva Gokhale, Savita Prabhune, Rajat Dahiya, to name a few.

