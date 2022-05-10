Udaariyaan, 10th May 2022, Written Update: Tejo learns that Angad wishes to kill her

Today’s episode begins with Tejo telling Fateh that she doesn’t trust him. She leaves and on her way, she stands beneath a pole. The pole is about to fall on her head but Fateh saves her. Fateh makes her understand that this was done by Angad. But Tejo blames him for the accident and tells every instance is pointing at his wrongdoings. Tejo runs and hugs Angad. Fateh tells Jasmine and Amrik that Tejo is not ready to believe Angad is behind everything. Amrik suggests that they should involve Gurpreet. Fateh lashes out at him knowing that Amrik has told everything to Gurpreet.

Gurpreet thanks Devi Maa for keeping her children safe. Mahi leaves to meet Sehaj and lies to Gurpreet. Abhiraj decides to insult Mahi and calls her to a strange place. Jasmine suggests Fateh to do something that makes Angad confess his wrongdoings and then Tejo might believe them. Mahi reaches the place and calls out to Sehaj. Someone appears and blindfolds Mahi. He starts touching her and Abhiraj records a video. He thinks that now he shall take revenge from the Virks for embarrassing Tejo in front of everyone.

Angad takes Tejo to a café and asks her not to worry. Angad goes to the washroom and Tejo hears his phone beep. She reads a text on his phone and learns that Angad is trying to kill her. Tejo gets paranoid and leaves the café telling Angad that her BP is low. Angad follows her and tells her that he won’t let her go. Fateh calls Buzzo to take a note of where the case has reached in the police station. Jasmine stops him from uttering that Tejo is alive. Tejo decides to obey Angad. Angad brings her a chocolate dessert to eat.

