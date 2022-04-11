Udaariyaan, 11th April 2022, Written Update: Tejo doubts Jasmine and Fateh

Today's episode begins with Tejo and Angad leaving to find the whereabouts of Jasmine. Jasmine on the other hand is stuck in Hairpura. The driver leaves the car to seek help. Fateh is too stuck in Haripura because of heavy rainfall. A group of eve-teasers threaten Jasmine and start tapping the car's shield. As they enter the car, Jasmine runs to save herself from getting molested. Tejo thinks Jasmine must be in Haripura as Fateh and Amrik were there last night.

The next day, Tejo showed the photo of Jasmine to the locals. Tejo and Angad spot Fateh carrying Jasmine in his arms and dropping her in a cab. Jasmine explains to Tejo how the previous night some teasers ran behind her. Fateh fought with them and brought Jasmine to a local house there as she fainted. The next day, they woke up, and the next thing was Fateh dropping him in the cab. Tejo, Angad, and Jasmine leave for Rupy's rally. Jasmine requests Tejo to forgive Fateh. Tejo tells Jasmine that she surely will if only Fateh apologizes first.

Jasmine thinks her union with Amrik will help Fateh and Tejo's union. At the rally, Rupy and Khushbeer come face to face. They boast their kindness to win the elections. Meanwhile, Tejo spots Jasmine. Jasmine tells she only came to help their father here. Angad spots Jasmine entering Khushbeer's tent. Jasmine wishes to talk with Amrik but he leaves till she reaches there. In a fraction of a second, Fateh enters the tent and Jasmine is under the impression that Amrik is in the tent. Jasmine tells 'I love you' to Fateh thinking he is Amrik. Jasmine tries to make Fateh understand that Tejo will forgive him if he apologizes once. Tejo hears them talking and thinks there is something between them.

