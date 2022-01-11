Udaariyaan, 11th January 2022, Written Update: Jasmine humiliates Fateh

In today's episode, Jasmine insults Fateh and Khushbeer. She urges people to stay away from Fateh as he has the potential to ruin lives. She says that everyone despises her, although she is a victim. Fateh attempts to stop her. She humiliates Virk and Sandhu's families. She asks Buzo's parents to stop him from meeting Fateh.

Jasmine criticises Tejo, which enrages Angad and Fateh. Rupy vents his anger on Jasmine. The latter reminds Rupy of how he rejected her when she came to him for help. Rupy asks her to stop the nonsense and leave. Jasmine says that Fateh would be shocked by her surprise. Fateh is terrified thinking of her next action. He takes a stand in support of Tejo. She says that her surprise is for Fateh, Tejo, and their families.

Fateh attempts to normalise and cheer up the family. Tejo is pleased to learn about Fateh's efforts to bring the families together. Fateh notices her smile. Rupy tells Tejo that he doesn't want Fateh back in her life because he is deceitful. She asks Rupy if he trusts her. He says yes adding she is his pride. She swears to uphold his dignity and faith.

Satti reassures Rupy that Jasmine's surprise will be insignificant because she has a habit of threatening and doing nothing. Tejo discusses her college vacation with Satti. The latter expresses her fear about Jasmine's insanity. Tejo tells Satti not to be afraid of Jasmin.

Gurpreet is terrified by Jasmine's threats. Fateh calms her down by assuring her he will handle Jasmine. He asks Gurpreet to consider Simran and Buzo's marriage and help him in regaining Tejo's trust. He says he wants to reclaim Khushbeer's reputation.

Tejo and Fateh are prepping to go for their college trip. Fateh takes the place of the other teacher to accompany Tejo on the trip to keep her safe from Jasmine. He instructs Buzo to persuade his family to accept Simran. Jasmine plots her retaliation against Tejo and Fateh.

