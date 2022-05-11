Udaariyaan, 11th May 2022, Written Update: Tejo makes a plan to expose Angad

Today’s episode begins with Tejo wondering if Angad has intoxicated the dessert with anything. She drops the food and tells Angad she won’t be able to eat anything as her hands are shivering. Tejo runs away from there and Angad wonders if Fateh has told her anything about him. Amrik pacifies Fateh and tells him that he shall win this time. He consoles Fateh by telling him that God will save Tejo this time just like the previous one. Fateh feels relieved and he sets out to find Tejo. A song plays in the background and Fateh reminisces the moments spent with Tejo.

In Punjab, Mahi returns home all paranoid. Gurpreet asks if everything is fine with her and Mahi nods a yes. Gurpreet wishes to tell Mahi everything but controls herself as she gave her word to Amrik. Fateh’s scarf gets flown away in the air. In the same direction, he sees Tejo and they hug each other. Tejo apologizes to Fateh for not believing him. Mahi texts Sehaj and asks about his real identity. She threatens him to reveal his face or else her brothers shall beat him blue. Fateh and Amrik pacify Tejo and tell her they shall save her at any cost.

Fateh suggests Tejo tell everything to Rupy and Sati. Tejo is firm on punishing Angad and then telling families about her. Tejo tells Fateh that though she knows the truth, she still frets to trust anyone. Tejo whispers a plan in Fateh’s ears and he refuses to abide by it. He tells Tejo that this plan involves many risks. Tejo tells him that she needs to do this as Angad has played with her life. Tejo runs to Angad as a part of her plan. She tells Angad that she needs medicine. Angad gives her the medication and Tejo faints.

