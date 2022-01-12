Udaariyaan, 12th January 2022, Written Update: Fate brings Tejo-Fateh closer

In today's episode, Tejo is waiting for the other teacher. Fateh appears and astounds her. She contacts her colleague and argues. Fateh and Tejo begin their journey. Tejo is unable to find a seat for herself and is forced to sit next to Fateh. Fateh is delighted to be spending time with her. They are asked to play Antakshari by the students.

Satti spots Jasmin paying money to someone. She confronts Jasmin. Jasmin tells Satti that the man works for her. She goes on to say that she can purchase anything for Satti. Satti angrily beats her, thinking she's making money by taking the wrong way. Jasmin claims that she is not doing anything wrong and that she is making money wisely. She asks Satti if she is concerned about Tejo. Jasmin claims that once her surprise is revealed, Satti will not feel sorry for Tejo. Satti becomes concerned and prays for Tejo.

Jasmin meets Angad and asks him if he has revealed her plans to Tejo to win her love. He tells her that her idea is fantastic and that if he can inform Tejo about her evil plans, Tejo will trust and love him again. She informs him that he can never earn Tejo's love, therefore it's best if he helps her with the plan. He agrees. She claims that her surprise will shock everyone and that Angad's surprise would devastate them.

Fateh takes care of Tejo. He prepares meals for Tejo and the students. When the bus breaks down, Fateh and Tejo seek refuge nearby. Tejo and Fateh get closer to each other. The students request food once again, but Tejo is unable to prepare it due to a shortage of facilities. Fateh says he'll go out and get some food.

Tejo gets worried as the students start fighting. Tejo goes in search of a medical store. Fateh returns but does not find Tejo. He discovers she has been out for an hour. He rushes to find Tejo. Jasmine deviously plots to exact her revenge on the duo.

