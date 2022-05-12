Udaariyaan, 12th May 2022, Written Update: Angad fires a bullet

Today’s episode begins with Angad lifting Tejo to his car. Jasmine records the video and gets paranoid seeing Tejo unconscious. Fateh asks her to make haste and assures her Tejo is fine. In Punjab, Khushbeer comes home all raged on Mahi. He asks Mahi where she was the previous night. He tries to slap Mahi but Gurpreet stops him. Buzzo tells everyone that Mahi’s video has gone viral and shows it to Gurpreet. Mahi is shell-shocked and she runs to her room. She tells Gurpreet that she didn’t do anything.

Buzzo tells Khushbeer that it wasn’t Mahi’s fault and that the opposite party must have done this to take revenge. Angad brings Tejo to London’s graveyard and tells her he shall bury her so that no one ever finds her remains. Tejo opens her eyes and kicks Angad. She runs and Angad follows her. Meanwhile, Fateh, Amrik, and Jasmine also reach the graveyard. Fateh fights with Angad. Angad takes out a gun and holds Jasmine captive. Fateh tells him that he shall give him the proofs against him and request him to leave Jasmine.

As Angad takes the phone, he loses his balance and Fateh hits him hard. They both fight again and Jasmine spills every evil act of Angad. Angad confesses that everything was done by him because he loved Tejo but she was pregnant with Fateh’s child and that made him kill her. Gurpreet consols Mahi and wonders why she is feeling so tense. Fateh punches Angad and they continue fighting. Amrik takes Jasmine and Tejo away from there. But as Angad hits Fateh in his head, Tejo runs towards him. Angad fires a bullet.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

