Udaariyaan, 13th April 2022, Written Update: Tejo agrees to marry Angad

Today's episode began with Tejo being shell-shocked looking at the tape. Everyone was stunned. Khushbeer asks Fateh to shut the video. Rupy gets a heart attack after seeing the video. The Sandhus run to the hospital. Fateh tells Khushbeer that he hasn't contaminated the video by adding intimate scenes. Khushbeer gets angry and asks his men to find who is the culprit. Satti tells Tejo how she learned about Fateh's facade. She expresses how she recalls every word that Rupy told about Fateh.

Meanwhile, Amrik and Fateh leave for the hospital. Jasmine cries and hugs Amrik. Amrik tells he has forgiven her and now is the time to take care of Sandhus. Jasmine asks him why Fateh did this. Amrik tells her that Fateh can never commit such an ill act. Satti asks Fateh to leave them alone. Tejo asks Fateh why he insulted her family. Tejo slaps him continuously, pouring out her anger. Fateh keeps telling only one thing that he isn't behind all of this. The doctor informs Sandhus that they need an urgent blood donor.

Later, the nurse informs them that they have received the donor. The Virks pray for Rupy's well-being. Khushbeer asks the police to find the culprit. Rupy gets conscious. Tejo sits beside him crying. Rupy apologises to Tejo for not being a good father. Tejo asks him to not take everything on him. Rupy requests Angad to marry Tejo. Angad agrees and tells he shall do so only if Tejo gives her consent. Tejo agrees to marry Angad keeping Rupy's word. Fateh stands heartbroken.

The episode has been watched on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Udaariyan, 12th April 2022, Written Update: Fateh's and Tejo's tape gets exposed