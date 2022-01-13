Udaariyaan, 13th January 2022, Written Update: Jasmine attempts to deceive Angad

In today's episode, Jasmine informs Angad that the mission has been completed and now she has to call the cops to get the guy arrested. Jasmine informs Angad that she must now report to the station police. Jasmine hangs up the phone, thinking Angad would assume it's a fake accident and that he wouldn't know who was injured in it.

Fateh notices Tejo and cries while hugging her. Tejo appears astonished. Fateh says that he cannot live without her and inquires as to where she has gone. Fateh apologises to Tejo, explaining that he became concerned. A student says that Tejo got wounded. Fateh inquires as to what happened. Tejo claims she stumbled and fell on her way back after collecting the medicine. Fateh feels relieved when he realises Tejo did not become upset when he embraced her. Fateh, Tejo and the students sing songs and enjoy.

Fateh overhears a student, Neel, trying to get closer to a girl against her will late at night. Fateh smacks Neel and tells him to respect women. Neel mocks Fateh. Fateh admits that he made a mistake, lectures him, and asks him to apologize to the girl. Neel apologizes to the girl and Fateh.

Jasmine calls the police station to report that an accident took place and that the victim was taken to the hospital. She claims she made a note of the car number and gives it to them. Jasmine rejoices.

The next day, Buzzo and Simran make a video call to Fateh. Buzzo claims that his parents have approved of the marriage and wish to speak with Kushbeer. Simran claims that Buzzo's parents consented under the impression that Kushbeer approved. Fateh promises to persuade Kushbeer when he returns. Tejo is overjoyed when he hears this. Tejo sits next to Fateh. Tejo falls asleep, resting her head on Fateh’s shoulder. Fateh is overjoyed. Tejo awakens and discovers that they have arrived at their destination, and she questions Fateh about why he did not wake her up. Fateh claims he didn't want to wake her up because she was sleeping peacefully.

