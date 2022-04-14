Udaariyaan, 14th April 2022, Written Update: Tejo heartbroken with her decision

Today's episode begins with Fateh shocked looking at Angad's and Tejo's union. Jasmine stands shell-shocked. Tejo cries and leaves the room. Fateh also leaves and cries rivers sitting. Tejo runs and cries her heart out. Jasmine comes to Fateh and asks him what is going to happen by shedding tears. Jasmine accuses him of making the video. Fateh tells he doesn't care if she believes or not, but he swears on God that he didn't make the video. They wonder who could be behind this.

Angad comes out of the hospital and they both wonder if it must be him. Fateh punches Angad and asks him why he made the video. Fateh punches him even more. Angad stops him. Fateh tells him that he did everything to win Tejo's trust. He saw him that day coming out of the room and it was his farmhouse so surely it was Angad behind making that tape. Angad lashes out at him and tells him he would never commit such a filthy crime. He taunts Fateh for not trusting Tejo.

Rupy tells Tejo that he did everything for her good. Angad brings fruits for Tejo. Angad asks Tejo not to rush and accept that she still loves Fateh. Tejo gets angry and asks him not to utter anything about Fateh. Angad makes her understand that she needn't marry him out of guilt if she loves Fateh. Tejo accepts she loves Fateh but not at the cost of her loved ones' lives. Jasmine stops Angad and congratulates him for being successful at his plan. She gets furious and slams water on his face. Satti slaps her. Buzzo finds the projector guy. Fateh remembers the man who handed him the pen drive.

