Udaariyaan, 14th February 2022, Written Update: Fateh plans to distract Jasmin

In today’s episode, Rupy scolds Jasmin and she leaves crying. Tejo asks Rupy to calm down and he apologises to Khushbeer for speaking like that. Jasmin throws things all around the room. Amrik asks her to calm down. In response, she asks him why is he behaving sweetly with her. Amrik tells it's because she’s his wife. Jasmin tells that he can’t fool her with his words. Amrik says that's the truth. Jasmin cries and asks him to leave. She thinks she won’t break, as she needs to take revenge and not let Tejo and Fateh become one.

Tejo recalls Jasmin’s words and cries. Fateh arrives to meet her but Tejo asks him to leave as they should stay away from each other. Fateh tells he can’t look at her in this state. Tejo tells they need to do something. Fateh says he has an idea but would require the whole family to be a part of it. He asks Tejo if she’s ready and gives his hand. Tejo says yes and holds his hand. Jasmin calls Sweety and tells everyone’s scared of her but Tejo won’t stop. Then, she hears a song playing and yells, “who’s playing the music”. Jasmin comes out angrily and asks Fateh why is he ready and playing such loud music. Fateh tells he’s going out for a date. Jasmin asks him with whom is he going out, to which, he says it's someone better than her.

Jasmin goes to Tejo’s room and sees Simran helping Tejo get ready. Jasmin asks how did Tejo get the courage to get ready and go out in front of her. Fateh comes and tells a shayari. Jasmin wonders what they both are up to. Jasmin tells them that they can’t go out. Fateh and Tejo light candles and Jasmin asks them not to talk. They agree and meanwhile Simran checks Jasmin’s room. Tejo texts Simran and asks her to check the AC duct.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

