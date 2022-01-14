Udaariyaan, 14th January 2022, Written Update: Tejo finds Fateh's gift

In today's episode, Jasmin devises an intriguing scheme to involve the police in the accident case. Fateh and Tejo return to Moga. Rupy finds them together. He brings Tejo home. He is unsure about Jasmin's next move. Fateh is also alarmed by Jasmin's threatening statements. For some reason, he was picked up by the cops and dropped off at home. Jasmin goes to the police station to give fake testimony in the accident case. She confuses the cops.

Simran, Buzo, and Fateh meet. He expresses his delight at having spent a full day with Tejo. He assures them that he will persuade Khushbeer and unite them. Rupy informs Satti that he will bring Jasmin home. He goes to the police station to file a police report to persuade Jasmin to come home. Rupy takes the cops to Jasmin's hotel, but she deftly alters the situation. Rupy is unable to take her home. When she threatens Rupy about Tejo, he leaves hopelessly.

Fateh tries to persuade Khushbeer of the alliance between Simran and Buzo. According to Khushbeer, Buzo is not a responsible guy capable of earning and caring for Simran and Candy. He flatly refuses. Simran gets disheartened. Fateh is certain to convince Khushbeer.

Tejo receives Fateh's rose. When she arrives at college, Fateh is upset. She inquires as to his cause of concern. He informs her that Khushbeer refused to accept Buzo and Simran's alliance. She offers to help him with uniting Buzo and Simran. He feels grateful. Tejo devises a plan to find a fake alliance for Simran through a marriage agency, then introduce Buzo's alliance into the negotiations so that Khushbeer and his family accept Buzo. Fateh thinks her suggestion is a good one.

When Angad finds them together, he is disappointed. He wants to keep Tejo away from Fateh. He approaches Jasmin and inquires about the plan. She tells him to be patient because he will eventually win Tejo's heart. He isn't convinced by her words. He just wants Tejo in his life and feels helpless to tolerate Jasmin.

